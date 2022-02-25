NEWS

Covid: 15,909 new cases, 63 deaths, 433 intubated

[Reuters/ Stoyan Nenov]

Health authorities announced 15,909 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, a slight increase on Thursday’s figure of 15,829.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 63 deaths, two fewer than on the previous day.

There were 433 patients on ventilators, down from 454 on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 72.9% are unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,385,304 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 25,668 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.1% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 299 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,315 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 35 years, while the median age of fatalities is 79.

