Greece to evacuate Kyiv embassy

People look at the damage following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022 [AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti]

The Foreign Ministry has accepted a request from the Greek ambassador to Ukraine to evacuate the Kyiv embassy and for embassy personnel to return to Greece.

The ministry said the ambassador made the request “due to the rapid deterioration of the security situation” in the Ukrainian capital.

“The departure of the embassy staff, as well as Greek citizens who wish to leave, will take place by road,” the ministry said..

“The consulates general in Mariupol and Odessa will remain in operation until further notice,” the statement continued.

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter. (Kathimerini, AP]

 

[Francois Lenoir/REUTERS]
