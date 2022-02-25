NEWS

Thousands protest at Russian Embassy in Athens

[InTime News]

Thousands of people took part in demonstrations near the Russian Embassy in Athens on Friday evening in protest at Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The separate protests, called by the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) and by the main opposition party SYRIZA, took place in the northern suburb of Psychiko, where the embassy is located.

Banners at the KKE rally, which was attended by the party’s general secretary, Dimitris Koutsoubas, read “No to the wars of the imperialists: Long live the joint struggle of the peoples.”

SYRIZA banners read “No to war, yes to peace.”

After passing the Russian Embassy, the KKE protestors proceeded to march to the US Embassy, calling for an end to Greek involvement in NATO.

In a statement published before its march, SYRIZA said it “unequivocally condemns the military operations carried out by the Russian Federation … which violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.”

“The EU must use all diplomatic means to ensure peace and to get the sides to the negotiating table.” [Kathimerini]

