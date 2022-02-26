NEWS

Athens lights up fountain, building in Ukraine’s flag colours

athens-lights-up-fountain-building-in-ukraines-flag-colours

The fountain on Omonia Square in central Athens and the building of Technopolis in the district of Gazi were illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Friday night, as a sign of solidarity to Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion.

“Omonia and Technopolis are symbolically illuminated with the national colors of Ukraine. Athens, faithful to its history and tradition, supports Kiev, Mariupol, small and large cities, the friendly Ukrainian people,” Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said on Friday.

City Life
READ MORE
[Wikimedia Commons]
NEWS

Water seen as culprit behind eerie Thessaloniki noise

sensors-installed-at-street-crossings-wheelchair-ramps
NEWS

Sensors installed at street crossings, wheelchair ramps

athens-parking-app-upgraded
NEWS

Athens parking app upgraded

The first park has already been created in Maroussi.
NEWS

Resilient cities project kicks off in Athens, Crete

ice-rink-opens-in-kotzia-square
NEWS

Ice rink opens in Kotzia Square

[AP]
NEWS

Three ambitious projects being promoted in capital