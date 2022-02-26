Athens lights up fountain, building in Ukraine’s flag colours

The fountain on Omonia Square in central Athens and the building of Technopolis in the district of Gazi were illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Friday night, as a sign of solidarity to Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion.

“Omonia and Technopolis are symbolically illuminated with the national colors of Ukraine. Athens, faithful to its history and tradition, supports Kiev, Mariupol, small and large cities, the friendly Ukrainian people,” Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said on Friday.