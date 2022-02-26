Prominent director’s rape trial to resume Thursday

The trial of prominent actor and former National Theater director Dimitris Lignadis on charges of raping four underage males will continue on March 3 before a mixed jury court.

The trial was adjourned Friday because a member of the court could not attend due to illness. What’s more, the prosecution complained that the courtroom that was selected had a limited capacity. The defendant and the plaintiffs were present in court yesterday.

“Those who should be present will be present… We are all interested in the trial being conducted properly and we will go to whatever room is available,” the court president said.

Outside the courthouse an orchestra played music and sang slogans in support of Lignadis’ victims.Lignadis, who was arrested in February in 2021, has been remanded in custody ever since. His alleged victims include minors aged 14 and 17 at the time of the incidents.