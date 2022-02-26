Mitsotakis calls Zelensky, reiterates support for ‘tough sanctions’ against Russia

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his “full support and solidarity” to Ukraine and its people in a call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday and reiterated Greece’s support for “tough sanctions” against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Mitsotakis also said that Greece is ready to to provide assistance to Ukraine “in areas that will be requested,” adding that the Greek Consulates General in Odessa and Mariupol continue to operate as a sign of solidarity to Kyiv.

Zelensky thanked Mitsotakis for Greece’s clear position in favour of his country and asked for continued support in the context of the EU.

Greece’s Health Ministry is sending medical supplies to Ukraine.