Greece ‘appalled’ by death of ethnic Greeks in Ukraine, summons envoy

Greece said on Saturday it was “appalled” by the death of two ethnic Greeks in a Ukrainian village on Saturday during a Russian bombardment and summoned the Russian envoy for a meeting at the Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement it “unequivocally condemns the bombing of civilians” in Sartana, a town on the northeastern outskirts of the city of Mariupol, which resulted in the death of two ethnic Greeks and the injury of six others, including a child.

Foreign Minister General Secretary Themistoklis Demiris “protested strongly” by telephone to the Russian Ambassador in Athens, Andrey Maslov, the ministry said.

Nikos Dendias had urged his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, during their recent meeting, to protect the Greek community.