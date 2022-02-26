four-more-ethnic-greeks-dead-in-ukraine

Four more ethnic Greeks were killed in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, raising the number of fatalities to six, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.

The victims were killed in the village of Buhas in the Donetsk region, when Russian missiles hit the area.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministry announced that two ethnic Greeks were killed and six were injured, including a child, in Sartana, a town on the northeastern outskirts of the city of Mariupol.

The ministry said it was “appalled” by the deaths and summoned the Russian envoy for a meeting at the ministry on Sunday.