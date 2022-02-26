NEWS

Four more ethnic Greeks dead in Ukraine

four-more-ethnic-greeks-dead-in-ukraine
[Emilio Morenatti)/AP]

Four more ethnic Greeks were killed in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, raising the number of fatalities to six, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.

The victims were killed in the village of Buhas in the Donetsk region, when Russian missiles hit the area.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministry announced that two ethnic Greeks were killed and six were injured, including a child, in Sartana, a town on the northeastern outskirts of the city of Mariupol. 

The ministry said it was “appalled” by the deaths and summoned the Russian envoy for a meeting at the ministry on Sunday. 

War Death
READ MORE
greece-appalled-by-death-of-ethnic-greeks-in-ukraine-summons-envoy
NEWS

Greece ‘appalled’ by death of ethnic Greeks in Ukraine, summons envoy

pedestrian-struck-killed-by-train
NEWS

Pedestrian struck, killed by train

Firefighters remove a body from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which is on fire for third day, in the Ionian Sea near the Greek island of Corfu, on Sunday. [AP]
NEWS

Survivor and body found on burning ferry off Corfu

athens-urges-greek-nationals-to-leave-ukraine-immediately-two-ethnic-greeks-killed-near-border
NEWS

Athens urges Greek nationals to leave Ukraine ‘immediately,’ two ethnic Greeks killed near border

man-found-dead-with-apparent-gunshot-wound-inside-kalithea-apartment
NEWS

Man found dead with apparent gunshot wound inside Kalithea apartment

investigation-into-deaths-of-three-children-from-same-patra-family-in-three-years
NEWS

Investigation into deaths of three children from same Patra family in three years