Ukrainian flag adorns Parliament facade

[Hellenic Parliament]

The Greek Parliament has illuminated part of its facade with the Ukrainian flag to express its solidarity with the suffering Ukrainian people.

“The flag of Ukraine illuminates tonight the facade of the Greek Parliament, above the Monument of the Unknown Soldier, from 7 pm to midnight,” a Parliament press release says.

“This symbolic initiative expresses both the condemnation of the Russian military invasion of an independent and sovereign country, a member of the UN, and our unwavering support for the suffering Ukrainian people,” it adds.

[InTime News]
[Prime Minister’s Office]
[InTime News]
Ukrainians who live in Greece sing the national Anthem during a protest, against Russian attacks in Ukraine, in central Athens, on Thursday. [AP]
[Francois Lenoir/REUTERS]
[AP]
