Greece to send defensive military equipment to Ukraine

[InTime News]

Greece will contribute defensive military equipment to Ukraine following a meeting at the prime minister’s office on Sunday.

During the meeting, which included Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff Konstantinos Floros, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was briefed on the military situation in Ukraine. It was decided that Greece will, in collaboration with NATO and EU allies, contribute defensive military equipment to Ukraine. According to information, it will be transported by two C-130 military transport aircraft on Sunday.

Additionally, Greece will also dispatch humanitarian aid to Ukraine, accompanied by Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias.

