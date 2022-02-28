NEWS

Universities to receive 13 million euros more this year

The University of Crete.

Greek universities will receive €13 million more this year in annual state subsidies, which will bring the overall funding to more than €105 million for the financial year 2022, according to the Education Ministry.

For the first time, the ministerial allocation of subsidies was made based on the recommendation of the Supreme Council of the National Higher Education Authority (ETAAE), which focused both on objective criteria (80% of the aid) and the evaluation of quality indicators (20%).

The eight to top the assessment are the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, the National Technical University of Athens, the University of Crete, the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the University of Macedonia, the University of Patra, the Athens University of Economics and Business and the University of the Aegean. 

