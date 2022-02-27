foreign-ministry-lodges-demarche-with-russian-ambassador

Themistoklis Demiris, secretary-general of Greece’s Foreign Ministry, was instructed by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to lodge a demarche with the Russian Ambassador to Greece Andrey Maslov on Sunday over the aerial strikes on the Sartana and Buhas villages.

Demiris also stressed that the Greek Foreign Ministry calls on Russia to respect international humanitarian law and cease attacks on civilian populations.

The Foreign Ministry also stated its special interest in safeguarding the wellbeing of Greek citizens and those of Greek heritage living in Ukraine, calling once again upon Russia to respect their rights and safety.