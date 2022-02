Workers of the airport prepare a plane loaded with humanitarian aid at Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, on Sunday. The plane, bound for Poland, was being sent after Greece's government decided Sunday to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine defending their country against Russia's military offensive, as well as military equipment. [AP]

Greece on Monday closed its airspace for all Russian aircraft in line with a European Union decision, the country’s civil aviation authority said.

Only humanitarian and emergency flights will be allowed under a notice issued by the Greek authority. The notice will apply for three months, the authority said. [Reuters]