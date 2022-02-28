US thanks Greece for support, expresses condolences for ethnic Greek casualties

The US has thanked Greece for its “steadfast support” over Ukraine, while expressing his condolences over the ethnic Greeks killed during Russian air strikes in Mariupol Saturday.

“The Secretary thanked Greece for its steadfast support of Ukraine and of US, NATO, and EU efforts to hold Russia accountable for its actions,” the State Department said in a statement after a telephone call between US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias Sunday.

According to the statement, Blinken and Dendias both condemned Russia’s “premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.”

“The Secretary and Foreign Minister Dendias also condemned Russia’s attacks on civilian targets, and the Secretary expressed his condolences for ethnic Greeks killed in Russia’s brutal assault on Mariupol,” it said.

Ιn a post on Twitter, Dendias said he held a “friendly phone conversation” Blinken over developments in Ukraine.

“He expressed his condolences for the death of Greek expatriates and I thanked him for his statement on Greek sovereignty over the Aegean islands,” Dendias said.