Over 1,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Greece

A woman carries her child as she arrives at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from the Ukraine, in Poland, Monday. [AP]

A total of 1,032 Ukrainians have arrived in Greece since Russia’s invasion began five days ago, authorities said Monday.

Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos held a telephone call with Ukraine’s Ambassador to Greece Sergii Shutenko to express his solidarity with the country.

He vowed that Greek authorities will take all the necessary measures to facilitate the Ukrainian refugees.

A bus carrying 36 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Athens Monday morning.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week.