New Covid-19 cases rise to 16,274

The daily briefing by the Greek health authorities stated on Monday that new Covid-19 cases rose to 16,274 and announced 70 virus-related deaths. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also revealed that there are currently 413 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The new Covid-19 cases were identified from a total of 101,065 tests, a positivity rate of 16.1% (a steep rise from Sunday’s rate of 4.17%)

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 2,421,664, with a total of 25,860 deaths over the same period.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, accounted for almost a third of the new cases with 5,599, while the northern port city of Thessaloniki reported 1,636 cases.