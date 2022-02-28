two-arrested-for-explosive-device-set-off-in-september

The Hellenic Police have arrested two individuals in connection to an explosive device that went off in the entryway ofan apartment building in September 2021. The preliminary investigation identified two suspects, aged 21 and 22, who placed the device in the building in the Athens neighborhood of Zografou in an attack believed to be connected to sports fan rivalry.

During police searches in their residences, the suspects were also found to be in possession of bladed weapons, seven rounds of ammunition for a military rifle, a pair of handcuffs, as well as cannabis paraphernalia.