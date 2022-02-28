NEWS

Greece sends two more plane loads of military equipment to Ukraine

greece-sends-two-more-plane-loads-of-military-equipment-to-ukraine
[InTime News]

Two more Greek Airforce C-130 transport planes departed from Greece for Poland on Monday, carrying additional military equipment for Ukraine.

The flights brings to four the total number of C-130 transports from Greece for Ukraine to date.

The military aid was decided at a meeting at the weekend between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Chief of the National Defense General Staff Gen. Konstantinos Floros.

On Sunday, officials said the material included “Kalashnikov-type assault rifles” and missile launchers.

Defense War Ukraine
READ MORE
[Prime Minister’s Office]
NEWS

Mitsotakis urges NATO colleagues to implement sanctions on Russia

turkish-f-16s-fly-over-inhabited-islands-in-the-aegean
NEWS

Turkish F-16s fly over inhabited islands in the Aegean

turkish-fighter-jets-fly-over-greek-islets
NEWS

Turkish fighter jets fly over Greek islets

[AP]
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey-US talks on F-16s going well

[AP]
NEWS

Athens wary of recent Ankara moves

Police drone operator Thanassis Kyriakidis pilots a drone during a patrol at Evros river, near the village of Feres, at the Greek -Turkish border, in May. [AP]
NEWS

Greece enters fight against hybrid threats