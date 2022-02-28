greece-sends-two-more-plane-loads-of-military-equipment-to-ukraine

Two more Greek Airforce C-130 transport planes departed from Greece for Poland on Monday, carrying additional military equipment for Ukraine.

The flights brings to four the total number of C-130 transports from Greece for Ukraine to date.

The military aid was decided at a meeting at the weekend between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Chief of the National Defense General Staff Gen. Konstantinos Floros.

On Sunday, officials said the material included “Kalashnikov-type assault rifles” and missile launchers.