Authorities preparing for influx of war refugees

[Kacper Pempel/Reuters]

Greek authorities are drafting plans to host refugees from Ukraine, especially ethnic Greeks, if the need arises. Some 2,000 members of the Greek minority, whose population stands at about 20,000, are estimated to hold a Greek passport.

Civil Protection Ministry sources said one scenario being mulled is the use of houses or hotels rented through the Estia program for asylum seekers. In 2021, this program housed 27,000 people, which had been seen dropping to 10,000 this year due to the reduction of migrant flows to Greece.

A total of 1,032 Ukrainians have arrived in Greece since Russia’s invasion began five days ago, authorities said on Monday.

Meanwhile on Monday, the Greek Consulate General in Odessa evacuated a total of 26 Greek citizens and their family members from the Ukrainian port city.

