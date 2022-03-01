NEWS

SYRIZA, gov’t to cross swords over Greek stance on Ukraine

[Menelaos Myrillas / SOOC]

The Greek government and main opposition SYRIZA are expected to clash in Parliament on Tuesday during the debate on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Greece’s strategy.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will brief lawmakers on the government’s response but the leftist party opposes the decision to send defense equipment to Ukraine.

“We consider sending military equipment to be a dangerous move that can create problems,” said party spokesman Nassos Iliopoulos, adding, “Not all countries are in our geographical position and not all of them face the dangers that we face.”

In response, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou insisted, “Greece must not distance itself from its allies, must not equate the perpetrator with the victim.” Greece’s moves, he said, are fully in line with its allies in the EU and NATO. 

Iliopoulos clarified that his party clearly condemns the invasion and wants the strictest possible sanctions.

Politics War
