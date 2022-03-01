NEWS

Two arrested for 2021 September apartment blast

[Intime News]

The Hellenic Police said on Monday it has arrested two individuals in connection with a device that exploded in the entrance of an apartment building in September 2021.

The preliminary police investigation identified two suspects, aged 21 and 22, who placed the device in the building in the eastern Athens neighborhood of Zografou in an attack believed to be connected to sports fan rivalry.

When police conducted searches of the suspects’ residences, they were also found to be in possession of bladed weapons, seven rounds of ammunition for a military rifle, a pair of handcuffs, as well as cannabis paraphernalia.

