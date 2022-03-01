platform-for-novavax-vaccines-opening-on-tuesday

Appointments for the Novavax coronavirus vaccine will become available on the emvolio.goc.gr platform on Tuesday, the general secretary for primary healthcare, Marios Themistokleous, has announced.

Speaking at the Health Ministry’s daily briefing on Monday afternoon, the government official said that first vaccinations with Novavax’s Nuvaxovid vaccine will take place on March 5, after the manufacturer said delivery to Greece will be fulfilled on Wednesday.

Nuvaxovid is only available for people who are not inoculated against SARS-CoV-2, Themistokleous said, clarifying that it cannot be used as a booster.

On the country’s ongoing national vaccination drive, Themistokleous said that over 7.53 million citizens have completed their vaccination (at least two shots), which corresponds to 82.7% of the adult population and 71.7% of the general one. [AMNA]