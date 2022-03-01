Armed robbers hold up cash delivery in central Athens
Police in Athens are looking for two armed men who robbed a cash delivery and stole a car from passing motorist in the central district of Pangrati on Tuesday morning.
According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the incident took place shortly after 9 a.m. in the area of Varnava, as security workers for a private company delivered cash to an ATM attached to a local business on the hip neighborhood square.
The security officers were held at gunpoint by two men who had their faces covered with masks and managed to made off with several trays of cash intended to restock the ATM, ELAS said.
The assailants reportedly came to the scene of the heist on a motorcycle that failed to start as they tried to make their getaway. This prompted them to stop a passing motorist, force her out of her car at gunpoint and drive way in the stolen vehicle, according to the official police report.