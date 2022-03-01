armed-robbers-hold-up-cash-delivery-in-central-athens

Investigators looks for clues outside the business where a cash delivery to the attached ATM was held up on Tuesday morning, on Varnava Square in Athens’ Pangrati neighborhood. [Dimitris Peristeris/InTime News]

Police in Athens are looking for two armed men who robbed a cash delivery and stole a car from passing motorist in the central district of Pangrati on Tuesday morning.

According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the incident took place shortly after 9 a.m. in the area of Varnava, as security workers for a private company delivered cash to an ATM attached to a local business on the hip neighborhood square.

The security officers were held at gunpoint by two men who had their faces covered with masks and managed to made off with several trays of cash intended to restock the ATM, ELAS said.

The assailants reportedly came to the scene of the heist on a motorcycle that failed to start as they tried to make their getaway. This prompted them to stop a passing motorist, force her out of her car at gunpoint and drive way in the stolen vehicle, according to the official police report.