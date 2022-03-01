five-arrested-over-armed-heist-on-cash-delivery

Five suspects have been arrested in Athens in connection with an armed robbery on a security van restocking an ATM with cash.

According to preliminary reports, the suspects are aged between 46 and 53 years old and are members of the same criminal organization.

They were also found to be in possession of heavy-duty weapons, the police said.

The incident in question took place shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the area of Varnava, as security workers for a private company delivered cash to an ATM attached to a local business on the hip neighborhood square.

The security officers were held at gunpoint by two men who had their faces covered with masks and managed to make off with several trays of cash intended to restock the ATM, ELAS said.

The assailants reportedly came to the scene of the heist on a motorcycle that failed to start as they tried to make their getaway. This prompted them to stop a passing motorist, force her out of her car at gunpoint and drive away in the stolen vehicle, according to the official police report.