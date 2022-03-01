russian-embassy-accuses-culture-minister-of-anti-russian-policies

The Russian Embassy in Greece has released a statement on social media accusing Culture Minister Lina Mendoni of anti-Russian policies following the instruction by her ministry for Greek cultural institutions to sever ties with their Russian counterparts following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Yet another move, exactly in line with the anti-Russian policy of the West,” said the statement by the Russian Embassy in Greece.

The Culture Ministry informed all its affiliate institutions to cancel their joint projects with Russian bodies. This includes canceling the broadcasting of the Bolshoi Theater’s rendition of “Swan Lake” by the Athens Concert Hall, as well as “The Moscow Soloists” concert that would take place in Thessaloniki.

“Any realization, collaboration, scheduling or cooperation discussions,” with Russian institutions must be suspended, said the Culture Ministry.