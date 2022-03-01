NEWS

New contact numbers for Mariupol Consulate General

new-contact-numbers-for-mariupol-consulate-general

After the transfer of the offices of the Consulate General of Mariupol to other facilities in the city for security reasons on Monday and as the diversion of landlines presented difficulties due to the conditions, those who wish to contact the Consulate General are kindly requested to use the telephone numbers 00380962681282, 00380982852454, according to an announcement by the Foreign Ministry.

This information has already been posted on the social media of the Consulate General. The emergency telephone (00380967047885) and the email address ([email protected]) are operating normally. [AMNA]

Ukraine Diplomacy
