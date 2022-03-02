NEWS

Blackmail claims linking ex-top court chief probed

blackmail-claims-linking-ex-top-court-chief-probed
[AP]

An audio file that surfaced last week suggesting that former Supreme Court president Vassiliki Thanou blackmailed prominent businessman Andreas Vgenopoulos for money back in 2016 has prompted an intervention by the top court’s chief prosecutor Vasilis Pliotas. 

More specifically, the prosecutor has instructed his deputy to examine the audio in order to ascertain whether the case as a whole needs to be restarted from scratch.

The file in question includes a recorded conversation between Vgenopoulos and a businesswoman who mediated on behalf of Thanou conveying requests for money, at a time when the businessman was caught up in a series of court cases. 

The original allegation made by Vgenopoulos, who has since passed away, that he was being blackmailed had been investigated by the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office and shelved in 2016. 

Justice Corruption
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Former chief of top court named in blackmail claim

[Intime News]
NEWS

Ex-aide for former premier cleared in Lagarde list case

acquittal-recommended-for-top-court-deputy-prosecutor-in-novartis-affair
NEWS

Acquittal recommended for top court deputy prosecutor in Novartis affair

Myron Nikolatos, a former Cyprus Chief Justice and head of a commission investigating a discredited cash-for-passports scheme, hands over findings to Cyprus’ Attorney-General Georgios Savvides in Nicosia, Monday. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]
NEWS

Cyprus government broke its own laws in granting passports, inquiry finds

witness-status-adds-new-twist-in-novartis-probe
NEWS

Witness status adds new twist in Novartis probe

[AP]
NEWS

Report: Signs of corruption backsliding amid pandemic