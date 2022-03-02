blackmail-claims-linking-ex-top-court-chief-probed

An audio file that surfaced last week suggesting that former Supreme Court president Vassiliki Thanou blackmailed prominent businessman Andreas Vgenopoulos for money back in 2016 has prompted an intervention by the top court’s chief prosecutor Vasilis Pliotas.

More specifically, the prosecutor has instructed his deputy to examine the audio in order to ascertain whether the case as a whole needs to be restarted from scratch.

The file in question includes a recorded conversation between Vgenopoulos and a businesswoman who mediated on behalf of Thanou conveying requests for money, at a time when the businessman was caught up in a series of court cases.

The original allegation made by Vgenopoulos, who has since passed away, that he was being blackmailed had been investigated by the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office and shelved in 2016.