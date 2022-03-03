naval-presence-of-russia-and-us-felt-around-greece

With the invasion of Ukraine in full swing, there is a strong naval presence of both US and Russian naval forces around Greece.

More specifically, eight Russian Navy cruisers are sailing south of the Peloponnese, in southern Greece, while the American aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman is moving from the Adriatic to the south.

At the same time, the Turkish government decided to close the Dardanelles and Bosporus straits to warships, after the last vessel belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet crossed through to the north.

Meanwhile there is still heightened concern in Athens over the fate of the ethnic Greek population in Mariupol in southern Ukraine. Ten Greeks were killed in the city over the weekend.

At the same, a charter flight landed in Athens from Bucharest carrying 50 Greek and Cypriot citizens who managed to flee Odessa and Kyiv.