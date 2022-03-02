entry-to-country-will-be-eased-for-those-fleeing

People collect basic necessities to be distributed to the Ukrainian population, at the Monastery of Vlatada, in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Tuesday. [EPA]

The entry of Ukrainian refugees to Greece will be eased in close cooperation with the Ukrainian Embassy, Minister of Civil Protection Takis Theodorikakos announced Tuesday.

Speaking to Skai Radio, Theodorikakos said the decision was made in response to a Ukrainian request for Greece to facilitate the entry of people without biometric passports and families with children.

“The government and the police will make it easier for Ukrainian refugees to enter the country. This is a sign of humanity and full support for the Ukrainian people and the specific people who are being tested by the war in their country,” he said.

This means that Ukrainian citizens with biometric passports will enter Greece freely. Those without such passports will be registered at entry points to the country in cooperation with the Ukrainian Embassy, which will have the responsibility of confirming the Ukrainian nationality of the refugees.

“So far, about 1,500 Ukrainian citizens have entered the country with biometric passports. All these people have relatives, friends and acquaintances in Greece,” Theodorikakos said.