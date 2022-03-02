humanitarian-corridor-for-greek-expatriates-in-mariupol

A couple enter a shelter with a baby in a stroller during Russian shelling outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Feb 24. [AP]

A humanitarian corridor was set to be opened Wednesday for the evacuation of Greek nationals from the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol as Russia’s invasion of the former Soviet republic continues.

The convoy is scheduled to travel from Mariupol to Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhya region before crossing into Moldova.

Consul General Manolis Andoulakis will remain in Mariupol, the heart of the ethnic Greek community dating back to the 18th century.

At least 10 ethnic Greeks died by Russian air strikes close to Mariupol last month.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Tuesday defended Greece’s decision to stand by Ukraine along with its Western allies in the name of “democracy and freedom.”

Also Tuesday, Minister of Civil Protection Takis Theodorikakos said the entry of Ukrainian refugees to Greece will be eased in close cooperation with the Ukrainian Embassy.