PM defends stance on Ukraine, warns against revisionism

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has once again defended Greece’s decision to stand by Ukraine along with its Western allies as Russia’s invasion continues.

“The key message is that Greece stands on the right side of history,” Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting Wednesday, echoing his remarks in Parliament the previous day. 

“[Greece is standing by] its diaspora population and by a country under attack,” he said.

The conservative premier also underscored Greece’s status as a Western nation and NATO member.

“Greece… lies at the heart of the West. We are the West and we belong to freedom,” he said.

Mitsotakis said that developments in Ukraine had justified government policy, while warning against Turkey’s aspirations in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Let’s not forget that revisionism continues to hurt Cyprus, while it also lurks in our neighborhood,” he said.

