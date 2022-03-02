us-ambassador-praises-greece-role-in-nato

The United States Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt gave a speech on Wednesday stressing the critical importance of Greece within the NATO alliance.

“Greece has been and will remain a critical NATO ally in reinforcing the Alliance’s southeastern flank”, said Pyatt, stressing that the past week has been instrumental in highlighting and reminding how important that service and that capacity is.

Pyatt said he was glad that an evacuation of Greek citizens from the Mariupol area had begun, and welcomed the fact that Greece was maintaining its diplomatic representation in the area. Pyatt hailed his fellow diplomats, the Greek ambassador and the consul general, who decided to remain in Mariupol, as well as Greek journalists that are still in the city and continue documenting the violence there, including Russian air strikes near Sartana. The US ambassador also stated that he is “especially sensitive to the hundreds of years of Hellenistic identity that city possesses.” [AMNA]