Intubated patients in Greece ease to under 400

Greek health authorities announced 15,557 new Covid-19 cases and 57 virus-related deaths in their daily briefing on Wednesday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that intubated patients in Greece eased below the 400 milestone, with 399 people being currently treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 2,454,429, with a total of 25,972 deaths over the same period.

