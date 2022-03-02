tsipras-stresses-that-every-effort-must-be-made-to-help-the-greeks-of-ukraine

The leader of main opposition party, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, Alexis Tsipras held a teleconference with members of the Greek community in Ukraine on Wednesday according to a party announcement.

During their conversation, the president and vice-president of the Greek community of Odessa outlined their struggle for survival and the fight against time facing the members of the Greek diaspora in the area in their efforts to flee the war zones in Ukraine.

“It is our obligation to make every effort to end the Russian invasion and for peace, as well as every effort to help the [Greeks] of Ukraine, to save lives and minimize losses,” said Tsipras. He signaled his intent to help and support the Greeks of Ukraine in any way he could. He also stated that he would contact the Foreign Ministry and consular authorities in Mariupol and Odessa on this issue.

Tsipras also expressed his support for the efforts of the Greek consular authorities to assist the evacuation of Greeks from the area, and highlighted the importance of maintaining an escape corridor to neighboring countries, with Greece as the final destination. [AMNA]