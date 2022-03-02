grid-operator-releases-guidelines-for-clean-monday-kite-flyers

Grid operator Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) has urged citizens on Wednesday to be careful when they fly kites on Clean Monday,a traditional activity celebrating the day. The advice stressed people to avoid flying kites near power cables as there is a risk of electrocution as well as of disruption to the power grid.

DEDDIE also stressed that if a kite becomes entangled in power cables, citizens should not attempt to remove the kite themselves by either pulling on the kite or climbing pylons. The circular emphasizes that people should call the operator or their local police station.

Finally, DEDDIE also announced that it will have an increased number of on-duty work crews to quickly respond to any issues caused by kites on Monday.