NEWS

Grid operator releases guidelines for Clean Monday kite flyers

grid-operator-releases-guidelines-for-clean-monday-kite-flyers
[InTime News]

Grid operator Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) has urged citizens on Wednesday to be careful when they fly kites on Clean Monday,a traditional activity celebrating the day. The advice stressed people to avoid flying kites near power cables as there is a risk of electrocution as well as of disruption to the power grid.

DEDDIE also stressed that if a kite becomes entangled in power cables, citizens should not attempt to remove the kite themselves by either pulling on the kite or climbing pylons. The circular emphasizes that people should call the operator or their local police station.

Finally, DEDDIE also announced that it will have an increased number of on-duty work crews to quickly respond to any issues caused by kites on Monday.

Society
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Use of snow chains to become mandatory part of driving examinations

lesvos-lottery-player-wins-8-7-million-euros
NEWS

Lesvos lottery player wins 8.7 million euros

[Pixabay]
NEWS

Minor hospitalized for alcohol poisoning on Crete

women-make-up-nearly-half-of-polices-scientific-staff
NEWS

Women make up nearly half of police’s scientific staff

[InTime News]
NEWS

President visits Demokritos to celebrate Women in Science

[InTime News]
NEWS

Eleni Kostopoulou sends message to Kambanos family