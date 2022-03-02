migration-ministry-posts-information-for-ukrainian-refugees

The Ministry for Migration and Asylum has posted information on its website for Ukrainians seeking refuge in Greece.

Titled “Welcome to Greece,” the web page provides “information for displaced persons from Ukraine” concerning their arrival, accommodation, legal status and is available in Greek, English and Ukrainian.

It says that “holders of a Ukrainian biometric passport may enter through all entry points (land and air) with a maximum stay of 90 days.” Those “without biometric features (old type) may enter from all entry points” with “a transit visa is required with a maximum stay of 90 days.”

“Ukrainian citizens who do not have travel documents may enter only from the Passport Control Department in [Promachonas] where you will be issued a document by the staff of the Ukrainian Embassy in Greece,” it continues. This procedure also allows recipients to stay for a maximum of 90 days.

Police will note the entry of children without travel documents on the passport of a parent.

Within the 90-day period, Ukrainians will be granted a one-year temporary protection by the Asylum Service, which will allow holders to work and access medical care.

The guidelines also mention the “possibility of short-term accommodation in the open structure of Sintiki [in Serres], for those who wish, until the process of issuing travel documents, where required, is completed.”

Unaccompanied minors will be assessed by the National Mechanism for the Identification and Protection of Unaccompanied Minors and transferred to special emergency accommodation facilities.

On Tuesday, Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said “about 1,500 Ukrainian citizens have entered the country with biometric passports.”

Τhe European Commission on Wednesday proposed granting automatic temporary protection for up to three years to people fleeing war in Ukraine, including a residence permit and access to employment and social welfare.