More Ukrainian refugees reaching Greek borders

At least 100 refugees arrived on Thursday morning at Greece’s border with Bulgaria in Promachonas as the war in Ukraine intensifies, a local news website reported.

Government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said at a press briefing on Thursday that around 1,500 Ukrainians have so far reached the country.

Greek authorities said they have two camps on standby in the municipalities of Sintiki and Serres to receive Ukrainian refugees, if necessary.

The plan to host people from Ukraine will be implemented if the infrastructures available in Poland and Slovakia fill up, as the refugees crossing the Greek-Bulgarian border are currently being hosted by friends and relatives.

The Migration Ministry also called on local authorities in northern Greece to locate and prepare structures at the Promachonas customs office, if refugee flows increase in the coming days.

