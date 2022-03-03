NEWS

EU will take more steps against Russia if conflict worsens – von der Leyen

eu-will-take-more-steps-against-russia-if-conflict-worsens-von-der-leyen

The European Union will take additional steps against Russia if the situation on the ground in Ukraine deteriorates, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

The bloc is also preparing in case of Russian retaliation, including diversifying the bloc’s energy supplies.

“Our aim is to cut the Kremlin’s capacity to wage war on its neighbours,” von der Leyen said after a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

“We need to get independent from Russian gas, oil and coal. Our resolve to go forward in this case is stronger than ever,” she added.

[Reuters]

EU Ukraine War
READ MORE
[Francois Lenoir/Reuters]
NEWS

EU bars 7 Russian banks from SWIFT, but spares those in energy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen waits for the start of the weekly College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

EU Commission proposes temporary residence rights for Ukraine refugees

eu-lawmakers-to-call-russia-a-rogue-state-at-emergency-session-with-zelenskyy
NEWS

EU lawmakers to call Russia a ‘rogue state’ at emergency session with Zelenskyy

[Francois Lenoir/Reuters]
NEWS

EU divided on cutting off Russia from SWIFT

[AP]
NEWS

EU says Putin’s ominous threat to those who hinder him marks ‘critical moment’

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Feb. 28, 2022 [Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]
NEWS

Erdogan: Turkey’s EU application should be shown ‘same sensitivity’ as Ukraine’s