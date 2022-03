Rescue crews pulled out 22 people out of a flooded private parking lot in the region of Iraklio, northern Crete, on Wednesday night, after a local river burst its banks following torrential rains in the wider area.

Rescuers used a dinghy and a tractor to collect those trapped in the parking lot located in Treis Vayies, near Giofyros river.

The rains also cause images to local houses and fields.