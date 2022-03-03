NEWS

Eight charged with drug trafficking in large cocaine haul in Veria

Eight people in northern Greece were charged with drug trafficking on Thursday afternoon following the seizure of over 100 kilos of cocaine hidden in the warehouse of a fruit trading company based in the city of Veria.

The drugs, weighing a total of 100 kilos and 700 grams and valued at tens of millions of euros, were stashed in containers with bananas that had arrived from Ecuador at the port of Thessaloniki a few days ago.

From there, they were transported by truck to the fruit trading company where authorities carried out a raid on Thursday, seizing the illegal cargo.

Among those arrested are company representatives, customs officials and transporters. All eight will be led before an investigative magistrate later in the day.

