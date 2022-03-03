the-academy-of-athens-releases-statement-condemning-russian-invasion-of-ukraine

The Academy of Athens has released a statement on Thursday condemning the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, a peaceful settlement, and respect for the fundamental rules of human rights law.

“The members of the Academy of Athens strongly deplore the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine, which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law,” said the Academy in its statement, stressing that it stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and is in unison with other scholarly societies and Academies in defense of the rule of law and human dignity.

“Russian actions are in defiance of the most cardinal rules of the international community, in particular the prohibition of the use of armed force in international relations, the respect of the territorial integrity of States, the equal rights of peoples and their right to self-determination as a basis for friendly relations among nations, as provided by the United Nations Charter,” it stated, and concluded that “It is our deepest hope that core values, such as peace, coexistence, freedom and justice, which the international community have established at the cost of so many sacrifices in the past will uphold.”.