american-hellenic-institute-appoints-vice-admiral-kyriazis-as-athens-chapter-president

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) has appointed retired Vice Admiral Vasileios Kyriazis as the Chapter President of AHI-Athens. He assumed his role on March 1, succeeding George Economou who had held the post since 2009.

“We are truly fortunate to have Vice Admiral Kyriazis serve and lead the AHI-Athens Chapter,” said AHI President Nick Larigakis, adding that “his knowledge and expertise of Greece’s defense capabilities are an asset to our organization, especially as Greece’s security role in the region becomes increased.”

Kyriazis served with the Hellenic Navy for 32 years on a variety of warships as both a staff and commanding officer. He also served in staff and administrative positions in both Greece and abroad, including at the headquarters of NATO in Brussels and as a naval attaché at the Embassy of Greece in Washington, D.C.