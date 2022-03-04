court-officials-deemed-inadequate-get-the-sack

As part of the wider effort to upgrade the Greek justice system and clear up the backlog of cases, a plenary session of the Supreme Court Thursday dismissed seven judicial officials who were deemed inadequate in the performance of their duties, as they unjustifiably delayed the issue of verdicts in court trials they presided over.

A total of eight judges had been facing dismissal, while in a previous plenary session of the Supreme Courtbefore the Christmas holidays, six others had been dismissed for the same reasons.

Indicatively, one of the officials sacked had pending decisions stretching as far back as 2012.

​​​​​​Almost all those dismissed had more than 200 pending cases, and some of them were statute-barred.

Some of those who were fired demanded, as they are entitled by law, to be transferred to the public sector, as employees.