Greek authorities announced 16,060 new cases of coronavirus and 56 fatalities in the past 24 hours Friday.

Thirty-one of the 16,060 cases involved international visitors tested upon arrival.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 2,486,262, with 26,092 dead.

A total of 389 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 4,296 have left ICU.