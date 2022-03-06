NEWS

Food markets open Monday

Neighborhood farmers’ markets (laiki) and the central Athens markets of Varvakeios in downtown Omonia and Renti near Piraeus will be open on Clean Monday, a public holiday, it was announced Friday.

Varvakeios and Renti will open as usual in the morning – providing shoppers with the opportunity to get their fish, seafood and vegetables fresh for their Lenten feast – and will close in the afternoon.

Bakeries will also be open in the morning, selling the traditional sesame-covered lagana bread, as will mini-markets, pastry shops and fishmongers.

Regular supermarkets and other retailers will be closed.

