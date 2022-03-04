five-people-accused-over-sex-video-in-thessaloniki

The Thessaloniki branch of the Hellenic Police’s extortion unit has put together a case file against five suspects in connection with a sex video leaked on social media last year that allegedly drove a young man close to suicide.

According to a police bulletin published on Friday, four men in their early 20s and a 31-year-old woman are being accused of entrapment, privacy violations and extortion for producing a video that showed the musician in a compromising light and leaking the footage without his consent on social media.

The video was released in February 2021. Soon after, the then 24-year-old musician indicated on social media that his reputation had been ruined by what he described as an organized extortion racket and that he was contemplating suicide.

He was later reported missing and was found by the police five days later.

After undergoing therapy, he moved to Germany, where he still lives today.