New regional climate change plan inked

The archaeological site of Kabeirion is seen in an aerial photograph on Lemnos, one of the Northern Aegean islands that stand to benefit from the new plan to protect the region from the effects of climate change. [InTime News]

A decision signed on Friday by the ministries of Environment, Development, Infrastructure and Agriculture paves the way for Greece’s first so-called Regional Adaptation Plan for Climate Change (PESPKA). 

Describing the plan as “coherent and comprehensive,” Deputy Environment Minister Nikos Tagaras explained that the first PESPKA approved concerns the Region of the Northern Aegean and sets the foundations for the country’s other 12 regions. 

What the plan entails includes systems and protocols for managing water resources and forestland, protecting biodiversity and wetlands, reducing buildings’ energy dependency and bolstering them against extreme weather phenomena, safeguarding the local power supply, protecting cultural monuments, and buttressing communities and their livelihoods against floods, erosion and other such incidents.

