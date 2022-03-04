NEWS

Greece prepares to host Ukrainian refugees

greece-prepares-to-host-ukrainian-refugees
[AP]

About 15 senior government officials, ministers, deputy ministers and general secretaries of ministries, met Friday afternoon to discuss how to deal with the flows of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

The officials discussed the latest data about the Ukrainians in Greece and the formalities of assistance upon entering the country, a government announcement said.

Participants discussed the setup of a web page (https://migration.gov.gr/help-ukraine-online-form/), which citizens, NGOs and other legal entities can access to submit proposals on how they intend to contribute towards assisting Ukrainian war victims.

Until Friday afternoon, 2,704 Ukrainian citizens had been awarded temporary migrant status, of which only 50 applied to be housed in migrant reception centers. There are 5,000 beds available in such centers and they could expand to 30,000, Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis said at the meeting.

The EU decided today to award a special 12-month temporary protection status to Ukrainian refugees, bypassing the normal procedures. Starting April 4, a special fast track procedures to identify and provide a special biometric ID to all Ukrainians wishing to stay temporarily in Greece will be in place.

Officials from the Health and Education ministries reported on the readiness of health units and schools to admit Ukrainian refugees. Already, five Ukrainian children are attending Greek schools, under the “Inclusive School” program. The Health ministry will provid coronavirus vaccinations to the unvaccinated refugees and will also send health supplies to hospitals in Ukraine.

The Labor, Agricultural Development, Development and Tourism ministries will look to provide temporary jobs in farming, manufacturing, tourism, catering and technology companies and compile lists of available jobs.

The Interior Ministry has contacted local authorities and the Church of Greece to help with housing and hosting refugees.

Foreign Ministry officials reported on the difficult but successful to evacuate Greek citizens from the Ukraine and efforts made to help Greek expatriates leave the country.

Migration Ukraine
READ MORE
[Reuters]
NEWS

More Ukrainian refugees arrive in Greece

[Intime News]
NEWS

More Ukrainian refugees reaching Greek borders

[Screengrab from Ministry for Migration and Asylum website]
NEWS

Migration Ministry posts information for Ukrainian refugees

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen waits for the start of the weekly College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

EU Commission proposes temporary residence rights for Ukraine refugees

Hundreds of beds are placed inside a sports hall to accommodate Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian invasion at the border crossing town of Medyka, Poland, on Mar. 1, 2022. All day long, as trains and buses bring people fleeing Ukraine to the safety of Polish border towns, they carry not just Ukrainian fleeing a homeland under attack but large numbers of other citizens who had made Ukraine their home and whose fates too are now uncertain [AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu]
NEWS

Theodorikakos: Entry for Ukrainian refugees to be eased

[Yiannis Dimitropoulos/InTime News]
NEWS

First refugees from Ukraine arrive in Athens