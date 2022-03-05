man-arrested-over-quadruple-murder-in-ilia

A 60-year-old man was arrested late on Saturday night on suspicion of killing two adults and their children, who were found dead at their home in the village of Andravida on Wednesday. According to local media and public broadcaster ERT, the suspect has reportedly confessed to the crime.

The 60-year-old was identified by police late on Friday night, which led to a large-scale operation for his apprehension. Police followed the suspect’s car to the city of Patras where he was arrested, while other forces including the rapid-response Crime Prevention and Suppression Team (OPKE) were mobilized.

Investigations are ongoing, with the forensic teams focusing on the car used by the suspect to travel from the city of Pyrgos in the Ilia region to Patras.

The suspect has been returned to Pyrgos on Saturday and is expected to have a hearing with the Amaliada prosecutor over the coming days.