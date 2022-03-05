greece-launches-new-operation-to-evacuate-25-people-from-odessa

A new Greek operation, entitled “Nostos 4”, was launched on Saturday to evacuate 25 people from the Ukrainian city of Odessa. Nine of these were employed onboard a Greek-owned ship, with three of the seamen being Greek citizens.

According to diplomatic sources available to Kathimerini, the current goal is for the convoy to leave the city heading towards the Zatoka bridge and the city of Bolhrad and cross the border to Moldova. They stress that the route may be altered as developments unfold.

The operation is coordinated by Consul General in Odessa, Dimitrios Dochtsis, who is expected to return to Odessa. It is expected that the convoy will arrive in Moldova within the day, where they will be met by staff from the Greek embassy in Bucharest.